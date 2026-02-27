Azerbaijan's NDC moots its membership as nominal custodian with Bank of New York Mellon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The membership of Azerbaijan's National Depository Center (NDC) in the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) as a nominal custodian was discussed, Trend reports via the NDC.

The Chairman of the Board of the NDC, Elchin Alizade, held a meeting with the BNY Mellon officials who are visiting Azerbaijan.

The meeting briefed on the role and development strategy of the NDC in the Azerbaijani capital market ecosystem. The parties discussed the role of BNY Mellon in the rollout of new products in the domestic market, the prospects for the admission of the bank as a nominal custodian of the NDC, and the opening of an account.

The NDC's development strategy covering 2024-2026 attaches particular importance to the establishment and development of relations with international financial institutions and depositories in terms of expanding its areas of activity.

