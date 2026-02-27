Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Turkmenistan sets sights on deepening digital ties with Europe, ambassador says

Economy Materials 27 February 2026 13:14 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan sets sights on deepening digital ties with Europe, ambassador says
Photo: OECD

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan is interested in strengthening cooperation with European partners in digital transformation, Turkmen Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the inaugural session of the expert series "The Talk," which convened heads of diplomatic missions, representatives from European institutions, and prominent business leaders.

The discussions centered on the themes of digitalization, the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, and the necessity of aligning national legislation with technological progress. Particular emphasis was placed on data protection, cybersecurity, and the establishment of frameworks for the safe integration of AI technologies.

Palvanov highlighted Turkmenistan's ongoing efforts to modernize its legal framework in the realm of digital technologies, the expansion of e-government services, and the country's commitment to adopting cutting-edge international practices.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more