Next wave of ex-IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO)

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, February 27. The next resettlement convoy dispatched on February 27 has arrived in Azerbaijan's Khojavend city, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, keys to apartments were handed over to 41 families comprising 138 people

Representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, attended the ceremony.

