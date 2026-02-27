Iran’s Central Oil Fields Company accelerates drilling operations in past years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Drilling operations at the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) have been significantly accelerated over the past year and a half, Mohammad Sadegh Mehrjou, head of technical affairs at the company, told reporters, Trend reports.

Mehrjou stated that during this period, 13 oil and gas wells were drilled and put into operation in the ICOFC. He noted that in the previous three years (from March 21, 2021, through March 20, 2024), the same number of wells had been drilled and commissioned, highlighting the recent pace of activity.

He noted that over the past year, six wells underwent enhancements and were activated for production.

The Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) oversees 84 oil and gas fields across 11 Iranian provinces. So far, 13 gas fields and 13 oil fields have been developed. The company’s maximum production potential reaches approximately 250,000 barrels of crude oil and 250 million cubic meters of gas per day.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur