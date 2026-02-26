Uzbekistan rolls out landmark 44-project program in Surkhandarya

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially inaugurated completed facilities and authorized the commencement of construction across various sectors, including mining and geology, light industry, furniture manufacturing, food processing, services, and tourism.

A total of 13 projects, valued at $741 million, were commissioned with the involvement of both domestic and foreign investors from China, Türkiye, India, Pakistan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

Simultaneously, construction began on 31 additional projects, valued at $6.3 billion, in collaboration with partners from Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Afghanistan.

Upon completion, these projects are projected to create 18,000 new jobs, generate industrial output totaling 82 trillion soums ($6.76 million), and secure exports amounting to $1.4 billion.