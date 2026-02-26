Uzbekistan rolls out landmark 44-project program in Surkhandarya

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially inaugurated completed
facilities and authorized the commencement of construction across
various sectors, including mining and geology, light industry,
furniture manufacturing, food processing, services, and
tourism.
A total of 13 projects, valued at $741 million, were
commissioned with the involvement of both domestic and foreign
investors from China, Türkiye, India, Pakistan, Russia, and
Tajikistan.
Simultaneously, construction began on 31 additional projects,
valued at $6.3 billion, in collaboration with partners from
Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, China, India, the United Arab
Emirates, Russia, and Afghanistan.
Upon completion, these projects are projected to create 18,000
new jobs, generate industrial output totaling 82 trillion soums
($6.76 million), and secure exports amounting to $1.4 billion.