Azerbaijan sees dominance of private banks in lending to its economy by Feb. 2026

The slice of private banks in Azerbaijan's lending pie has almost hit 70%. The total credit allocation to the economy took a small step back compared to last month, yet it has climbed higher when looking at the year-over-year figures. State banks took a bit of a hit, while private banks really hit the ground running with their credit allocation.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register