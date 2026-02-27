Azerbaijan gears up for major overhaul of private homes in Khojavend in 2026

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, February 27. A total of 792 private houses will be overhauled in Khojavend town this year, Fidan Mammadli, the employee of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

She said that the Khojavend district covers 1,510 square kilometers and has a population of 12,500, comprising one town, two settlements, and 80 villages.

According to her, after the district's liberation, reconstruction and restoration work are continuing intensively in the area.

Mammadli noted that in total, the town has 980 individual houses. Of them, 133 are unfit for use, while 847 are partially usable. Currently, 55 of the partially usable houses are ready for occupancy, and 792 additional houses are scheduled for repair this year.

The official recalled that according to the Great Return program, relocation to the district began in September last year, and so far, the return of the population to five settlements, including the town, has been ensured.

As many as 50 families (194 people) returned to Khojavend town, 142 families (604 people) to Girmizi Bazar settlement, 85 families (360 people) to Sos village, 58 families (233 people) to Hadrut settlement, and 20 families (94 people) to Khojavend village.

Khojavend town was occupied by Armenian forces in 1992 and was liberated by Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces during the anti-terror measures in September 2023.