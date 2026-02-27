Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Khojavend and Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Kalbajar, the city of Khojavend and the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 27 families (118 people) are returning to the city of Kalbajar, 41 families (138 people) to the city of Khojavend, and 40 families (196 people) to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district.

The former IDPs returning to the native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.