FAO recognizes Azerbaijani villages under its new initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has formally recognized several villages in Azerbaijan under the FAO Villages Recognition Initiative, reaffirming the country’s strong commitment to sustainable rural development, biodiversity conservation and the preservation of cultural heritage, Trend reports via the organization.

The recognition follows the official launch of the Initiative by the Director-General of FAO in Cairo in December 2025. The FAO Villages Recognition Initiative aims to conserve natural heritage and biodiversity, safeguard traditional food systems, strengthen the links between rural culture and education, hospitality and tourism, and promote innovative and digital approaches for rural development

During the first phase of implementation, the villages of Aghali, Lekit, Oryet, Saribash and Siyov were recognized for their dedication to the principles of sustainable and inclusive rural development

The recognition highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role in global efforts to acknowledge and support outstanding rural communities. It reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening agrifood systems, preserving natural ecosystems, and enhancing the resilience and livelihoods of rural populations.

The next phase of the Initiative will focus on enhancing the online presence of the recognized villages, including updates to the FAO MuNe (Mountain and Rural Network) platform and the publication of concise information cards for each community. These efforts will further promote visibility, knowledge exchange and sustainable rural tourism opportunities.

FAO looks forward to continued collaboration with the Government of Azerbaijan, particularly with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, to advance sustainable agriculture and responsible natural resource management across the country.

This milestone underscores the shared commitment of FAO and Azerbaijan to strengthening rural communities, protecting biodiversity, and promoting innovative, climate-resilient development pathways in line with national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.