...
President of Serbia arrives in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 26 February 2026 15:47 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: the Kazakh government

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić arrived in Astana on an official visit at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports citing the Kazakh government.

During the visit, high-level talks are planned to further strengthen political dialogue, expand trade and economic cooperation, and deepen cultural and humanitarian ties.

Serbia is regarded as a close and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans. Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Serbia grew by 7.6% last year, exceeding $107 million.

