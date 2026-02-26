Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UN shares post on Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) has shared a post on its X page in connection with the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The post condemned the atrocity committed on the night of February 25 to 26, 1992, describing it as a gross violation of international law and an act of genocide or crime against humanity on the international level.

The post noted that Azerbaijan has taken decisive steps in full compliance with its national legislation and international obligations to investigate and prosecute the serious crimes committed against civilians and other protected persons during the conflict. Earlier this month, courts in Azerbaijan issued decisions on several criminal cases related to the previous conflict, holding those responsible for the horrific crimes accountable for their actions.

"However, most of the perpetrators, having found a haven in other countries, continue to enjoy impunity. Accountability is undeniable and must be an inevitable consequence of the offences committed. At the same time, combating impunity is an important constituent on the path to genuine reconciliation, and also helps prevent the recurrence of heinous acts. Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to ensure justice and to build, strengthen, and sustain peace and stability in the region.

On the night from February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces attacked Khojaly, which had been under blockade since October 1991, with its road and energy connections severed, and carried out mass atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians. The massacre was perpetrated with the assistance of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the former Soviet Armed Forces.

During the killings, 613 people were brutally murdered, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly persons. A total of 487 people sustained injuries of varying degrees, 1275 were taken captive and subjected to torture, 8 families were annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, and 25 lost both parents. The fate of many hostages remains unknown.