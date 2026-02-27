Project “Support for agricultural development in Dashkasan and Goygol districts” has been successfully completed (PHOTO)

On February 24, 2026, a meeting was held to conclude the project “Support for agricultural development in Dashkasan and Goygol districts,” initiated by AzerGold CJSC with the support of the Agricultural Services Agency (ASA) under the Ministry of Agriculture. The event was attended by agency heads, representatives of local executive authorities, local community members, and farmers.

Khayyam Farzaliyev, Member of the Board and Deputy Chairman of AzerGold CJSC and Chairman of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Sardar Hajiyev, Chairman of ASA and the Heads of the Dashkasan and Goygol region Executive Powers, Orkhan Abbasov and Vugar Novruzov, respectively, delivered speeches discussing the importance of the project and presented its key results.

It was noted that, based on scientific analysis of animal, plant, soil, and water samples, AzerGold’s mining and production activities have no recorded negative impact on nature, soil, or crop productivity. Agro-chemical analyses determined that local water sources are fully suitable for irrigation. Furthermore, veterinary screenings found no presence of particularly dangerous diseases among livestock.

Regarding plant protection, monitoring was conducted across 213 farms, pests were identified, and individual recommendations were provided to farmers. Besides, 37 training sessions were organized, helping participants enhance their agricultural knowledge and skills.

The project, which began last year, covered the settlements of Shadakh, Bayan, Gushchu, Chovdar, and Chaykend in Dashkasan, as well as Tullallar and Zurnabad in Goygol district. The main objective of this initiative was to increase productivity in livestock and crop farming, organize agricultural activities in line with environmental requirements, and provide science-based support to local farms.