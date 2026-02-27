Turkmenistan, UK discuss broadening bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom (UK) discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, regional issues, and international topics, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place at Lancaster House, London, and were attended by Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and UK Foreign Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper. UK Minister for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty also participated in the meeting.

Economic partnership was discussed, including cooperation in green technologies, digitalization, and transport, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties. The ministers also confirmed interest in further strengthening Turkmen-UK partnership and discussed prospects for high-level visits.

The meeting concluded with the signing of several bilateral documents.

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov is in the UK as part of the first ministerial-level dialogue between Central Asian countries and the UK, held in the “Central Asia-UK” format. The initiative, hosted at Lancaster House on February 26, 2026, aims to deepen political dialogue, trade, investment, and cooperation in priority sectors such as energy, green technologies, digitalization, professional services, transport, also to expand cultural and humanitarian ties.