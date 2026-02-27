Kyrgyzstan discloses livestock data for Bishkek city
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek’s scant livestock figures highlight the capital’s focus on services, while agricultural production remains firmly rooted in the rural heartlands of Kyrgyzstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy