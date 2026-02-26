Azerbaijan’s Economic Council сonvenes for regular meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired the meeting of Azerbaijan's Economic Council, which discussed issues raised by business representatives in the areas of "Court and law" and "Public procurement procedures", prepared by the "Working Group on reforms to eliminate obstacles and difficulties in business activity and improve the business environment," the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Reports on the agenda items were delivered by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Working Group, Natig Amirov, and the Chair of the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court, Khagani Mammadov.

At the meeting, members of the council and invited participants, including the Chair of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov, Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, and the Chair of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, Elnur Baghirov, also spoke on the issues presented.

In conclusion, taking into account the opinions and proposals of the meeting participants, decisions were adopted to prepare amendments to the relevant draft normative legal acts in order to address the issues discussed and to submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers, and relevant instructions were given to the appropriate bodies.