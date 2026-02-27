Ethiopian Prime Minister pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. During his official visit to Azerbaijan, Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave, Trend reports.

He placed flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister also laid flowers at the graves of distinguished statesman Aziz Aliyev, and gifted doctor Tamerlan Aliyev.