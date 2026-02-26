Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly commemorate genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the Khojaly genocide victims in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts at 17:00 today, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

Thus, the movement of vehicles was stopped, and the national flag of Azerbaijan was lowered to half-mast in the cities, settlements, and villages.

Respect was expressed for the dear memory of the genocide victims.

On the night from February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces attacked Khojaly, which had been under blockade since October 1991, with its road and energy connections severed, and carried out mass atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians. The massacre was perpetrated with the assistance of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the former Soviet Armed Forces.

During the killings, 613 people were brutally murdered, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly persons. A total of 487 people sustained injuries of varying degrees, 1275 were taken captive and subjected to torture, 8 families were annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, and 25 lost both parents. The fate of many hostages remains unknown.