Uzbekistan, bp discuss Ustyurt project and energy cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov met with members of bp’s Management Board, led by Ariel Flores, Senior Vice President for Subsurface, to discuss progress on the Ustyurt project and broader energy cooperation, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed Uzbekistan’s ongoing energy sector reforms, efforts to further improve the investment climate, and prospects for advancing major joint projects,” Saidov stated.

He noted that particular attention was paid to progress on the Ustyurt project, the exploration of additional oil and gas opportunities, as well as the expansion of cooperation in renewable energy and advanced technologies.

Meanwhile, Bakhtiyor Saidov is in London to participate in the first ministerial meeting of the Central Asia–United Kingdom format. During the visit, he also held meetings with senior officials from the UK Foreign Office and representatives of leading British business circles.