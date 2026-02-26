...
Memorial Complex is an embodiment of the unbending spirit of the Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev

26 February 2026
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Aysel Mammadli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Today, this Memorial Complex is an embodiment of the unbending spirit of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with representatives of the Khojaly district community, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized: “Because for such a long time — i.e., the Khojaly genocide was one of the bloodiest crimes of the 20th century and our people were subjected to it — our people, despite facing injustice for 30 years, preserved their identity, preserved their dignity, and preserved their faith.”

