Uzbekistan to launch direct flights connecting Termez with Istanbul and Dubai

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan is set to introduce new international flight routes connecting Termez with Istanbul and Dubai, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This announcement was made during a meeting focused on the comprehensive development of the Surkhandarya region, which was chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Additionally, it was highlighted at the meeting that two years ago, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, a $183 million initiative was undertaken to upgrade the 111-kilometer Baysun–Denov road, which will be converted to cement-concrete pavement. Upon completion, the renovated section is projected to double cargo traffic and reduce travel time from three hours to 1.5 hours.

''The 178-kilometer highway that connects Uzbekistan with Afghanistan and Tajikistan has not received significant repairs for nearly three decades. Officials have been instructed to commence reconstruction efforts within the next three months,'' the president noted.

Furthermore, he articulated that, at present, passenger trains operating on the Tashkent-Termez route take more than 14 hours. An agreement has been reached with Korean partners to provide modern high-speed trains. The authorities have been tasked with initiating a project this year to prepare the Toshguzor–Baysun–Kumkurgan segment for high-speed rail services and to begin electrifying the 103-kilometer Kumkurgan–Kudukli railway stretch.