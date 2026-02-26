EBRD backs pharma manufacturing growth in Uzbekistan
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is set to invest up to 20 million euros to enhance pharmaceutical production in Uzbekistan, with the goal of increasing local output and decreasing dependence on imports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy