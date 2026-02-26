Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin moves down in price
The latest Bahar Azadi gold coin saw a slight drop in value on February 26. Iran's Central Bank introduced a floating exchange rate system in May 2024, contributing to ongoing price changes. Older versions of the coin, minted between 1979 and 1991, have also been sold at fluctuating prices.
