Aleksandar Vucic invites President Tokayev to visit Serbia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić invited President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay a visit to Serbia, Trend reports via the Kazakh president’s press service.

Vučić made the invitation during narrow-format talks with Tokayev in Astana, emphasizing that the two countries are bound by truly strategic relations.

“I am confident that our friendship will reach a new level through stronger cooperation in artificial intelligence, information technology, and energy. I would be pleased to welcome you to Serbia in the near future,” he said.

Tokayev, in turn, noted that Kazakhstan considers Serbia a very important strategic partner in Europe.

“We have done much to strengthen our cooperation in many areas, primarily in the economy, as well as in the humanitarian and cultural spheres. A direct flight between Astana and Belgrade has been launched, and our trade relations are developing very successfully. More than 60 Serbian companies operate productively in Kazakhstan. We share common approaches to key international issues,” Tokayev said.

He added that a solid and effective foundation for bilateral cooperation has been created and expressed confidence that Vučić’s visit would provide additional momentum to the friendly relations between the two nations.

Tokayev previously visited Belgrade on his first official visit on November 18-19, 2024. Serbia's presidents have visited Kazakhstan four times, three of which were official state visits.