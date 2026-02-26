Azerbaijan's new loan investments in manat exceed foreign currency share by Feb. 2026
Foreign currency investments in Azerbaijan's new loan portfolio far surpassed manat investments as of February 1, 2026. In comparison to last year, there was a considerable rise in the overall amount of new loan investments. Most of these loans were for extended periods of time and were funded in manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy