Azerbaijan's new loan investments in manat exceed foreign currency share by Feb. 2026

Foreign currency investments in Azerbaijan's new loan portfolio far surpassed manat investments as of February 1, 2026. In comparison to last year, there was a considerable rise in the overall amount of new loan investments. Most of these loans were for extended periods of time and were funded in manat.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register