Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets surpass net domestic assets in Feb. 2026
Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets are still outpacing their net domestic assets, highlighting the sector’s robust external standing.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy