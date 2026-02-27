We see tremendous shifts in Azerbaijan's social, political, and cultural life - Gulnaz Ismayilova on 'Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov' (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The analytical platform Baku Network has aired a new episode of the program “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” Trend reports.

The guest of the studio was People's Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, professor of the Music Academy, Gulnaz Ismayilova.

Speaking with host Tofig Abbasov, the renowned opera singer shared her thoughts on the transformations Azerbaijan society is undergoing, the role of culture in shaping national identity, as well as her personal creative journey and teaching activities.

According to Ismayilova, the current generation has witnessed massive historical changes.

"We are going through life and cultural layers consciously and emotionally. We grew up on a different life platform of education. It is amazing how quickly changes are taking place, and we are trying to keep up with the times, to keep up with modernity and information technologies," she said.

The artist emphasized that today, Azerbaijan is undergoing a qualitative stage of development in the socio-political and cultural spheres.

“We are currently witnessing a tremendous shift in our country's social, political, and cultural life, and we are striving to actively participate in these transformations. Significant efforts are being made in the field of culture. Culture is a comprehensive concept that encompasses education, information, and concert structures. All the necessary conditions are being created,” Ismayilova said.

Special attention was paid to the nature of creative calling. According to Gulnaz Ismailova, artists are constantly searching and developing.

"This is no accident, it is a command from above, a calling and a destiny to bring the sublime to the masses. I am never outside of art. In life, I am also on stage. Even when I walk down the street and look at people, I think about art, about how I feed off life. I bring all of this into my profession, into my craft. A new configuration is formed from nature, from home, from moods and relationships. I feel like a fish in water on stage, because for me, the stage is life," she said.

The liberation of Shusha was a special topic of conversation. The singer talked about her recent trip to the city where her family roots lie.

"I was recently in Shusha, where my roots are. I went to the Bulbul Museum, then visited the estate of Haji Gulu. I was overcome with emotion; there was such a rush of feelings because these are my ancestors. I experienced incredible emotions. I feel a genetic connection, even though I was not born there," she said.

The artist also noted the importance of state policy in restoring the liberated territories and ensuring the peaceful development of the country.

"After the victory, I performed in Shusha on an improvised stage. It was very touching. My soul was torn apart: I sang in front of the soldiers who had just liberated our pearl — Shusha. When we learned about the liberation of Shusha, we cried with joy. It was a very difficult road to victory. We have become a nation of victors; our national pride has risen to a completely different level. And work in this direction continues; we cannot stop," Ismayilova emphasized.

Referring to inspiration, she noted that life itself is a source of energy for her.

"Each new day brings new thoughts and energy. I have never considered myself to be at my peak because art is an infinite concept. Luciano Pavarotti said, 'As long as I live, I will continue to learn.' By teaching others, we learn ourselves. It is an incredible activity to educate a new generation. There are so many interesting discoveries during work, because we work with living material," the People's Artist summed up.

Here is the full video of the program for our readers: