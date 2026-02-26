Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss maritime and transport cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A delegation led by Kasym Tlepov, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Committee for Railways and Water Transport, met with officials at the Azerbaijani State Maritime and Port Agency and discussed maritime and transport cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The meeting began with a presentation on the agency’s activities. Eldar Majidov, Deputy Chairman of the Agency’s Board, highlighted the development of transport relations between the two countries and noted that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR/Middle Corridor) serves as a bridge connecting East and West while expanding bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Tlepov highlighted areas of mutual interest in cooperation and maritime transport within the framework of the Middle Corridor. He underscored the strategic geographic positions of Kazakhstan in Central Asia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, emphasizing the significant role both countries play in the corridor’s development.

The delegation expressed interest in learning from Azerbaijan’s expertise in organizing search and rescue data collection, remotely monitoring and managing ship movements, and ensuring maritime navigation safety.

The discussions encompassed a range of topics, including the “My Cabinet” platform for the digital management of seafarers' documents, the unified maritime information system, the strengthening of human resources in maritime transport, the implementation of international convention obligations, state regulation of seaport activities, and the protocols for accident and emergency response. Additionally, the topics covered include port state inspections, the operations of classification societies, and measures aimed at preventing marine pollution.

The visit culminated with the Kazakh delegation’s tour of the Ship Traffic Management Center of the State Maritime and Port Agency, where they gained valuable insight into Azerbaijan’s operational practices.