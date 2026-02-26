Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye convene to advance Middle Corridor’s potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia have discussed unlocking the Middle Corridor's potential, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the Georgia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum, we reviewed opportunities to strengthen economic integration among our countries and further enhance the effectiveness of our partnership.

In the context of strengthening regional connectivity, we highlighted strategic priorities, including the efficient use of energy resources, unlocking the full potential of the Middle Corridor, improving digital transit infrastructure, expanding our export capabilities, and sustaining the dynamic development of trade relations.

Attracting investment into supply chains and fostering greater synergy among business communities remain among our key priorities, supporting the formation of a sustainable regional economic ecosystem," the publication reads.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before entering Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting eastern Asia, including China, with Europe.

