EBRD forecasts sustainable economic growth in Georgia for 2026-2027
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has predicted that Georgia’s economy will continue to thrive over the next couple of years.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy