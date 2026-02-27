Clashes occurred on Pakistan-Afghanistan border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. At least 133 Afghan servicemen were killed and more than 200 were injured in a border clash with Pakistan, Pakistan’s Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

According to him, Pakistani forces destroyed 27 Afghan army checkpoints and took control of nine more. In addition, more than 80 units of military equipment, including tanks, artillery systems, and armored personnel carriers, were put out of action.

The minister also noted that strikes were carried out on defensive positions of the Afghan Taliban in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar, and a further increase in the number of dead and wounded cannot be ruled out.