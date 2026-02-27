Azerbaijan expedites Khojavend restoration and resettlement of families

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, February 27. Restoration work has been accelerated in Khojavend, and the return of residents continues, Fidan Mammadli, the employee of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend, told reporters during the media tour in Khojavend district today, Trend reports.

Mammadli highlighted that life in the district is gradually returning to normal, with large-scale infrastructure projects underway in the namesake village.

According to her, the village consists of 278 private houses. Of these, 128 were deemed unfit for habitation, while 150 were partially habitable. Twenty of the partially habitable houses have already been renovated, with an additional 130 houses scheduled for repair this year.

She further emphasized that the resettlement process in Khojavend is progressing in phases as part of the "Great Return" program. In February alone, 20 families, totaling 94 individuals, returned to the village. Between March and December, plans are in place to resettle an additional 130 families, comprising 533 people.

Significant progress has been made on infrastructure development, including the installation of a five-kilometer gas supply line, the restoration of 1,500 meters of the existing network, and the rehabilitation of 2,100 meters of 0.4 kV power lines, along with two transformer stations. Internal roads have been paved, pedestrian paths constructed, and ongoing work continues on various other projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel