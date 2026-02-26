Tajikistan’s economic outlook remains steady, EBRD says
Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
The EBRD expects Tajikistan’s economic growth to remain strong in the near term, gradually moderating from the exceptionally high rates of recent years, supported by domestic demand, remittances, and public investment.
