Tajikistan, Georgia discuss development of bilateral interparliamentary ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 26. Tajikistan and Georgia discussed the development of bilateral interparliamentary relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These issues were discussed on February 24, 2026, in Tbilisi during a meeting between the ambassador of Tajikistan to Georgia, Ilhom Abdurakhmon, and the speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili.

In the course of the meeting, the parties engaged in dialogue regarding strategies to bolster the function of legislative bodies in fortifying intergovernmental relations alongside initiatives to broaden trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian collaboration.



Moreover, they highlighted their willingness to enhance collaboration between the interparliamentary friendship groups of both nations and to formulate synchronized initiatives focused on bolstering bilateral interparliamentary relations.

