Serbia keen to involve more Kazakh companies in joint projects, President Vučić says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. Serbia is interested in expanding the participation of Kazakh companies in joint projects, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said during an expanded meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

President Tokayev welcomed the Serbian delegation, highlighting the special symbolism of the visit on the eve of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia.

“Serbia is an important partner for us in Europe. We are sincerely committed to further strengthening our relations and developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres. Today, we discussed in detail how to give additional momentum to this interaction. I assure you that we will make every effort to further strengthen the partnership between our countries,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president emphasized that Astana and Belgrade maintain constructive political dialogue, strengthen interparliamentary ties, and consistently expand cooperation between state bodies and business circles. More than 60 Serbian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev noted the effective work of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation and welcomed the participation of a representative Serbian business delegation. He noted that a Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council meeting held the day before is expected to contribute to the expansion of trade and investment ties.

The president also expressed gratitude to the Serbian side for supporting several of Kazakhstan’s international initiatives.

President Vučić confirmed Belgrade’s readiness to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Astana. In particular, he expressed interest in expanding the participation of Kazakh companies in joint projects, primarily in construction.

“We are ready to implement several projects proposed by Kazakhstan, which can become flagship initiatives not only for Serbia but for the entire region in this part of Europe. At the same time, the issue of granting fifth freedom air traffic rights for Kazakh airline SCAT remains unresolved. I am confident we can resolve this together. We would be glad to see reliable construction companies and investors from your country, which will not only enhance Serbia’s investment attractiveness but also promote mutual cultural and tourism ties. We will also make every effort to support Serbian entrepreneurs seeking to invest in your country’s economy,” Vučić said.

He emphasized significant potential for increasing cooperation in the defense industry, artificial intelligence, and data centers. Vučić also highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s achievements in socio-economic development.

The talks covered a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade and investment, transport and logistics, agriculture, critical minerals, digitalization and AI, construction, and tourism.