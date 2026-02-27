Azerbaijan's state entities finalizing infosecurity diagnosis criteria - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan's state entities are finalizing information security diagnosis criteria, Head of the Department of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, Nadir Novruzov, told reporters on the sidelines of the event on "Information security risks and their management", Trend reports.

"It's planned to conduct an information security diagnosis in state institutions in 2026. Currently, the diagnostic criteria have been developed and are in the process of being agreed upon with the relevant state institutions," he explained.

The official noted that after the criteria's approval, an assessment of the information security status of state institutions will be carried out.

"Regarding threats and risk registers, both internal and external threats are taken into account here. Threats can originate from employees of a state institution, companies it cooperates with, or foreign actors," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel