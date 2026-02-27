Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan boosts infrastructure ambitions with UK funding deal

Economy Materials 27 February 2026 10:32 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Bakhtiyor Saidov/ X

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance (UKEF), signed a memo to support priority infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic reforms aimed at further improving the investment climate and strengthening the role of the private sector in driving sustainable growth,” Saidov stated.

He added that the signed memorandum will enable the parties to leverage UKEF’s financial instruments for the implementation of priority infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan.

UK Export Finance is the United Kingdom’s export credit agency, providing government-backed loans, guarantees, and insurance to support British companies in international markets and facilitate overseas infrastructure and industrial projects.

