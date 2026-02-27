U.S.-Iran talks to continue in Vienna next week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The technical delegations of Iran and the United States will begin consultations in Vienna on March 2, and the next round of negotiations will be held within a week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

He noted that the meeting held yesterday in Geneva with U.S. representatives was one of the most serious negotiations conducted so far.

According to Araghchi, during the discussions in Geneva, the parties achieved significant progress and began discussing the key elements of a possible future agreement.