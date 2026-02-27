QazaqGaz, CNODC plan to expand cooperation in geological exploration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. QazaqGaz Chairman Alibek Zhamauov and Chen Huailong, President of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company (CNODC), reviewed ongoing joint projects and confirm plans to expand cooperation in geological exploration, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

According to the company, currently, the flagship joint initiative between the two companies is the North-1 exploration block in the Aktobe region. Foundational agreements defining cooperation terms and the distribution of obligations have already been signed.

QazaqGaz says that successful implementation of the project is expected to create a platform for expanding joint activities and moving toward larger-scale initiatives.

“The national company faces a strategic task to significantly increase the gas resource base. In the near term, we plan to expand our exploration project portfolio,” Zhamauov told partners.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that CNODC is regarded as one of the key strategic partners in the development of gas projects in Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of long-term cooperation in strengthening the country’s energy security and resource potential.

CNODC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). CNPC entered Kazakhstan in 1997, engaging in operations such as upstream oil and gas investments, downstream refining, construction and operation of oil and gas pipelines, oil product distribution, and engineering and technical services at oil and gas fields.

In June 2025, QazaqGaz and CNPC-Aktobemunaygaz, a subsidiary of CNPC, had previously agreed on joint geological exploration at the Northern-1 site. The Northern-1 gas field is regarded as one of Kazakhstan’s most promising regions for natural gas reserves.