Iran grapples with steep inflation Increase, Statistical Center says
The Statistical Center of Iran reported a significant rise in inflation during the 11th month of the current Iranian year. Point-to-point inflation saw a notable increase compared to the same month last year. The average household spending on various goods and services also rose significantly during this period.
