Azerbaijan's Baku hosts press conference on preparation process for WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. A press conference dedicated to the preparation process for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The briefing is scheduled to feature speeches by Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13, Deputy Head of Staff of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Gulshan Rzayeva, Director of the Global Knowledge and Advocacy Division of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), Edlam Yemeru, Head of the Digital Marketing Department of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, Elnur Mirzazada, and others.

The briefing will clarify topics such as the strategic importance of WUF13 for Azerbaijan and the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture", expectations from WUF13 and international impact, national preparations for the event, the global concept of WUF13, WUF13 themes and key messages, priorities and alignment with the strategic vision of the UN-Habitat, etc.

At the end, questions from the media will be answered.

Will be updated