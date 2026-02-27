UN official announces key messages of WUF13 in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has several key messages, Director of the Global Knowledge and Advocacy Division of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), Edlam Yemeru, said at a press conference dedicated to the preparation process for the WUF13 in Baku today, Trend reports.

She noted that the messages include:

* Ending the global housing crisis and ensuring adequate and affordable housing for all;

* Accelerating the transformation of informal settlements, where 1.1 billion people live, because if this does not happen, the risks and losses will increase;

* Stressing the urgency of the housing issue – three billion people cannot wait;

* Highlighting that housing is the foundation of all aspects of human development and sustainable development.

The official explained that the current year is of particular importance in terms of global urban development, as the world is currently facing a serious housing crisis.

According to her, today, about three billion people in the world don't have adequate housing.

"As many as 1.1 billion people live in difficult and dangerous conditions in informal settlements and slums. More than 300 million people are homeless. This clearly shows the scale of the crisis, and this issue will be the main focus of the Forum.

In addition, at a conference held in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, in 2016, countries of the world adopted the New Urban Agenda on promoting sustainable urbanization. In 2026, 10 years will have passed since the adoption of that document. It's time to assess the work already done, identify gaps, and set priorities for the next decade."

The official emphasized that this year, the UN General Assembly is also planning to review the 10-year implementation of the New Urban Agenda.

"At the same time, the implementation status of the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Sustainable Development Goal 11, will be assessed.

In the coming period, the main focus will be on the provision of adequate and affordable housing, as well as strengthening cooperation with all stakeholders.

The main thematic direction of the forum is the concept of housing and home. Home is of fundamental importance to every person. We all understand what home means and can imagine the difficulties caused by not having adequate housing. The forum will hold global discussions around this very question.

Home is the foundation of health, education, and opportunities. Home means security and stability. Home is the foundation of the well-being of both current and future generations. Better housing means a better world. It will be impossible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda without solving the housing crisis.

The forum will also discuss the connection of the housing issue with other global challenges: issues such as climate change, conflicts, poverty, inequality, natural disasters, economic growth, trade, and industrialization are directly related to housing. Housing creates opportunities in these areas, but also poses serious risks if not addressed in a timely manner.

The World Urban Forum is increasing its importance as one of the world's main platforms for formulating a comprehensive and sustainable approach to these global challenges," she added.

