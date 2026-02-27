Azerbaijan bets on WUF13 to share its potential model experiences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is the next strategic platform for Azerbaijan to present its experiences, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13, Deputy Head of Staff of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Gulshan Rzayeva, said at a press conference on the preparation process for the WUF13 in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Global challenges in the field of urban planning, countries' experiences, and practical solutions will be presented. Currently, in the era of increasing urbanization, housing security is at the center.

According to UN forecasts, three billion people in the world suffer from housing shortages. WUF13 is the next strategic platform for Azerbaijan. Thanks to this platform, we will have the opportunity to present our country's experiences that can serve as models. An invitation has been sent to UN member states. At the same time, local participation in this forum is also important," she explained.

Rzayeva also expressed her views on the strategic importance of WUF13 for Azerbaijan and the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture", expectations from WUF13 and international impact, and preparations for the event at the national level.

