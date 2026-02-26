EBRD projects steady growth for Uzbekistan through 2027
Uzbekistan’s economic outlook is on the upswing, with both international and domestic institutions expecting steady growth fueled by strong investment and continuous reforms, even though some external risks still loom large.
