Azerbaijan and Türkiye set to expand preferential trade agreement scope

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. An agreement has been reached to expand the scope of the Preferential Trade Agreement between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Ömer Bolat, Minister of Trade of Türkiye, within the framework of the Georgia-Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Forum.

We discussed deepening our economic partnership with the friendly country, further increasing trade turnover and mutual investment, strengthening the legal framework to facilitate business relations, and expanding cooperation in priority areas, including energy, industrial production, transport, logistics, tourism, and other sectors," he added.

