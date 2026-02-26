Azerbaijani Parliament appeals to int'l organizations on Khojaly genocide anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Azerbaijani Parliament has reached out to international parliamentary organizations, leaders of interparliamentary friendship groups, and chairs of foreign affairs committees in observance of the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the parliament’s press service told Trend.

The appeals emphasize that the Azerbaijani people commemorate with deep sorrow the genocide committed during Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories, describing the massacre in Khojaly as one of the gravest crimes against humanity of the 20th century.

The letters state that 613 civilians were brutally killed during the genocide, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people. Eight families were destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. It is stressed that the victims were subjected to extreme cruelty.

The appeals emphasize that the Khojaly genocide represents a severe breach of international humanitarian law and human rights standards. It contravenes the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, as well as the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The parliament also notes that the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty as a result of the 2020 44-day Patriotic War and the 2023 local anti-terror measures reflects national unity and solidarity. Life has returned to all liberated territories, including Khojaly, and the memory of the victims will be preserved.

It is further highlighted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan initiated and advanced the peace process with Armenia, culminating in the initialing of the “Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” in Washington in August last year.

According to the statement, the emerging de facto peace environment between the two countries is being strengthened through confidence-building measures, including the lifting of restrictions on cargo transportation to Armenia, ensuring the export of petroleum products, and expanding dialogue between parliamentarians and civil society representatives.

The appeals emphasize the importance of international cooperation and interparliamentary dialogue in raising global awareness of the Khojaly genocide, securing its international recognition, and holding those responsible accountable, stressing that remembrance is not only about honoring victims but also about preventing such crimes against humanity in the future.

