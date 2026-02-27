Turkmenistan seeks to strengthen EU-Central Asia ties - ambassador

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan aims to transform the strategic interregional cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union into a catalyst for strengthening bilateral ties among the member states, Turkmen Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement was delivered during a meeting with Belgian Member of the European Parliament, Pascal Arimont, which was attended by ambassadors from Central Asia and Mongolia."

The discussions centered on advancing interregional cooperation, with a particular emphasis on enhancing parliamentary dialogue, improving transport connectivity, addressing energy and climate issues, and securing access to strategically vital raw materials.

Ambassador Palvanov underscored that the activation of parliamentary contacts bolsters the durability of agreements, facilitates the establishment of a long-term legal and political framework for collaboration, and ensures that strategic interregional cooperation is reflected in the ongoing development of bilateral relations.