bp appoints new national finance vice president for AGT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. bp has appointed Nadir Imanov, currently bp’s vice president, finance, for the Middle East and North Africa, as vice president, finance, for the Azerbaijan-Georgia- Türkiye (AGT) region, effective 1 April 2026, Trend reports via the company.

In this role Nadir will be responsible for overseeing bp’s financial performance across the AGT region. He will report to the senior vice president, finance, production and operations, based in bp’s London office.

Nadir will succeed Colin Allan, the current AGT vice president, finance, who will return to the UK effective 1 April.

With this appointment Nadir becomes the seventh national vice president within bp’s regional business leadership team.

Nadir brings more than 30 years of planning and commercial experience, the majority of which has been with bp in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Egypt and Oman, where he has led major teams and businesses.