Turkmenistan and South Korea explore new migration cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan and South Korea discussed opportunities for collaboration in the migration sector, Trend reports via the Turkmen State Migration service.

The talks were held during a meeting between representatives of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of cooperation and discussed potential future initiatives in the migration field.

Earlier in February, Turkmen officials engaged in discussions regarding migration-related matters with representatives from United Kingdom, Thailand and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). In January, talks focused on enhancing the legislative framework for migration were held between Turkmenistan’s State Migration Service and Ahmet Demirok, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye.