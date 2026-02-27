bp, SOCAR ink agreement to collaborate on seismic and well studies in Caspian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.27. bp and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR have announced their intention to collaborate on seismic and well studies in the Caspian basin, signing an agreement aimed at significantly enhancing geological understanding of the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin, Trend reports via bp.

The agreement follows extensive technical discussions and negotiations between the companies and marks an important step in advancing collaborative subsurface studies in the basin.

Under this agreement, bp and SOCAR will conduct a pioneering seismic study that applies innovative technologies to create a regional pseudo‑3D seismic volume by matching and merging existing 2D and pseudo-3D seismic datasets of various vintages. This will be the first project of its kind undertaken in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.

The resulting pseudo‑3D seismic volume is expected to greatly improve regional geological interpretation by reducing reliance on individual 2D seismic lines. It will enable basin‑scale 3D mapping, enhance the understanding of exploration potential, and help derisk future exploration plays across the Caspian basin.

As part of the collaboration, SOCAR will provide bp with 2D seismic lines, well data, and geological samples. In return, bp will procure the seismic processing and laboratory analyses of the samples. The pseudo‑3D seismic data will be delivered by an experienced contractor with advanced technical capability and a proven track record in applying this technology.

Arzu Javadova, Vice President of SOCAR, stated: “This agreement marks an important milestone in further strengthening cooperation between SOCAR and bp in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. By combining SOCAR’s extensive geological knowledge and data resources with bp’s advanced seismic processing capabilities, we are initiating a pioneering study that applies innovative technologies to enhance basin-scale understanding.

The creation of a regional pseudo-3D seismic volume through the integration of existing seismic datasets will provide deeper insights into the exploration potential of the Caspian basin, improve geological interpretation and support Azerbaijan’s long-term offshore exploration strategy.”

Dan Sparkes, bp’s vice president, subsurface, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said: “This is an extremely important joint initiative that will significantly enhance both parties’ understanding of the Caspian basin, which is distinguished by its unique geological characteristics.

Our collaboration brings together SOCAR’s deep basin knowledge and bp’s global strengths in integrating basin and play understanding through advanced seismic technologies. Supported by bp’s experience in delivering large‑scale seismic projects worldwide, we will apply innovative methods, including machine learning and high‑performance computing, to create and analyze this extensive dataset.

We believe this partnership will unlock new insights, strengthen our understanding of the basin and support Azerbaijan’s vision for the future of exploration in the Caspian.”