Turkmenistan, Belarus take steps toward deeper bilateral relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan and Belarus reviewed prospects for cooperation across business, cultural, parliamentary, and inter-ministerial sectors, Trend reports via the Belarusian Embassy in Ashgabat.

The discussions took place between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Belarusian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoy.

The sides highlighted mutual participation of business circles in major congresses and exhibitions as well as strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

Earlier, in January, Belarusian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoy and Chairman of the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mergen Gurdov reviewed the results of bilateral business cooperation in 2025 and explored prospects for joint participation of enterprises from both countries in major trade fairs in 2026.

The sides also explored prospects for joint participation of enterprises from both countries in major trade fairs in 2026. The Turkmen side expressed interest in sending specialized business missions to Belarus to explore opportunities for cooperation, including in transport, IT, and light industry sectors.